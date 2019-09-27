SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Altria Group, Inc. – MO

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Altria and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 24, 2019, post-market, the Financial Times reported that Philip Morris International Inc. had called off talks of a $200 billion merger with Altria likely due to increasing public and governmental scrutiny of vaping and Altria’s 35% stake in industry-leading Juul Labs, Inc. (“Juul”). That same day, Juul was announced as the target of another federal investigation. Then, on September 25, 2019, media outlets reported the resignation of Juul’s Chief Executive Officer and that Juul would stop all U.S. advertising.

