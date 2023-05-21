NEW YORK, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arrow Financial Corporation (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AROW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Arrow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 15, 2023, Arrow disclosed receipt of a notice of non-compliance with the Nasdaq’s periodic filing requirements. Arrow filed to timely file its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2023. On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 15, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.