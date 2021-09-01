SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astra Space, Inc. – ASTR

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra Space” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Astra Space and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 28, 2021, an engine on an Astra Space rocket malfunctioned during a test flight, failing to fire and causing the rocket to veer sideways during an unsuccessful attempt to reach orbit.

On this news, Astra Space’s stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 18.68% percent, to close at $9.49 per share on August 30, 2021, the next trading day.

