NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADSK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Autodesk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 1, 2024, Autodesk filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the Company “is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024 . . . within the prescribed time period, without unreasonable effort or expense.” Specifically, Autodesk revealed that “[a]fter the Company’s earnings release on February 29, 2024, information was brought to the attention of management, which promptly informed the Audit Committee (the ‘Committee’) of the Board of Directors of the Company, that caused the Committee to commence an internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel and advisors, regarding the Company’s free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices.”

On this news, Autodesk’s stock price fell $10.73 per share, or 4.14%, to close at $248.71 per share on April 2, 2024.

