SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avaya Holdings Corp. – AVYA

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avaya Holdings Corp. (“Avaya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVYA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Avaya and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 27, 2022, Avaya announced $600 million in aggregate financing commitments, including $350 million of new Senior Secured Term Loans and $250 million of Exchangeable Senior Secured Notes. The Company’s management claimed that “[t]his funding supports and accelerates our business model transformation.”

Then, on July 28, 2022, Avaya announced the termination of its Chief Executive Officer James M. Chirico, Jr. The Company also announced preliminary Q3 2022 financial results that included expected revenues and adjusted EBITDA well below previously given guidance and an unquantified but “significant” impairment charge. In addition, Avaya withdrew its 2022 guidance.

On this news, Avaya’s stock price fell $1.19 per share, or 56.99%, to close at $0.90 per share on July 29, 2022.

Finally, on August 9, 2022, Avaya announced that: (1) it determined there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; (2) it would not timely file its financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022; (3) its Audit Committee commenced internal investigations into circumstances surrounding the Company’s financial results for the quarter; and (4) the Audit Committee also commenced an investigation into matters raised by a whistleblower.

On this news, Avaya’s stock price fell $0.51 per share, or 45.54%, to close at $0.61 per share on August 9, 2022.

