SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Axon Enterprises, Inc. – AAXN

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axon Enterprises, Inc. (“Axon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAXN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Axon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 19, 2019, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on Axon, asserting that “[w]ith a history of SEC inquiries, delinquent filings, and material weaknesses, we believe Axon will shock investors with significant earnings disappointment and increasing cash burn as it fails to scale beyond [its] niche businesses.” Among other issues, Spruce Point alleged that “Axon quietly increased its line of credit from $10m to $100m (without filing an 8-K), an odd move given it has $350m of cash on its balance sheet, no debt, and is forecasted to produce profits this year of $56m according to analyst projections”; that “Axon has concealed its dependence on Chinese imports”; and that “Spruce Point has unearthed 401k plan filings at the IRS where Axon admits errors dating back to 2014” despite the fact that “Axon has never disclosed errors or accounting issues tied to compensation expenses.” Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Axon’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 19, 2019.

