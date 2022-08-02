SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Beam Therapeutics Inc. – BEAM

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (“Beam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BEAM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Beam and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2022, Beam issued a press release “announc[ing] that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the BEAM-201 Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL) has been placed on clinical hold.” Beam advised investors that “[t]he FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to Beam within 30 days.” On this news, Beam’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 1, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .