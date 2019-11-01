SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – CPRX

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CPRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Catalyst and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 30, 2019, Catalyst issued a press release announcing “top-line results from CMS-001, a Phase 3 study evaluating amifampridine phosphate for the symptomatic treatment of genetically confirmed Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes (CMS) in adults and children aged 2 years and above.” The press release advised investors that “[w]hile individual patient improvements were observed in some patient sub-groups, the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of subject global impression (SGI) or the secondary endpoint of muscle function measure (MFM) across all tested subtypes.”

On this news, Catalyst’s stock price fell $0.74 per share, or 12.98%, to close at $4.96 per share on October 30, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.