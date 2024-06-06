NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cibus, Inc. (“Cibus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBUS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cibus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 4, 2024, Bonitas Research (“Bonitas”) issued a report alleging that it had “found no evidence that Cibus’ gene-editing technology brings desirable new crops to market.” Bonitas asserted that it had found “farmer complaints of lower crop yields and lost revenues, along with multiple examples of large seed manufacturers and distributors walking away from joint ventures and partnerships with Cibus for a variety of seed types and seed traits.”

On this news, Cibus’s stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 15.06%, to close at $11.28 per share on June 4, 2024.

