NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DMC Global Inc. (“DMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOOM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on November 2, 2023, DMC reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Among other things, DMC reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, missing consensus estimates by $0.08, and a revenue figure of $172.1 million, missing consensus estimates by $11.87 million. In addition, the Company reported that its third quarter sales were down 11% year-over-year “due to lower product pricing, soft demand for commercial interior products, and brief operational challenges related to the go-live of a new ERP system.”

On this news, DMC’s stock price fell $1.89 per share, or 9.95%, to close at $17.10 per share on November 3, 2023.

