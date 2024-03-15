NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Entravision Communications Corp. (“Entravision” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Entravision and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 5, 2024, Entravision disclosed that Meta Platforms Inc. (“Meta”) is ending its relationship with Entravision, Meta’s authorized sales partner, in connection with the termination of Meta’s authorized sales partner program globally. Meta accounted for roughly half of Entravision’s revenue in 2023.

On this news, Entravision’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 49.86%, to close at $1.79 per share on March 6, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.