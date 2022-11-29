NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of G Medical Holdings Ltd (“G Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GMVD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether G Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 24, 2021, G Medical conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 3 million shares priced at $5.00.

Then, on November 22, 2022, G Medical disclosed receipt of “a written notice (the ‘Notice’) from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum shareholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.” G Medical further stated that “the Company has 45 calendar days, or until January 6, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance.” Since its IPO, G Medical’s stock price has fallen more than 31%, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

