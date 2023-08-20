NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (“Hawaiian Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hawaiian Electric and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 14, 2023, news outlets began reporting that Hawaiian Electric did not have a plan to shut off power in advance of dangerous winds that spread the disastrous wildfire through Maui that has killed at least 93 people, with many more still missing. Specifically, it was revealed that the Company, which oversees Maui Electric and provides service to 95% of Hawaiian residents, did not deploy a public power shutoff plan, which involves intentionally cutting off electricity to areas where big wind events could spark fires.

On this news, Hawaiian Electric’s stock price fell $10.94 per share, or 33.76%, to close at $21.46 per share on August 14, 2023.

