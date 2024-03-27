NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) (“Integra”) potentially breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation centers around possible corporate misconduct related to Integra’s manufacturing facilities.

Please contact us for more information if you have continuously owned shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp since January 2023.

