SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intelligent Systems Corporation – INS

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intelligent Systems Corporation ("Intelligent Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: INS).

The investigation concerns whether Intelligent Systems and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the Company’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in numerous undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, Intelligent Systems’ stock price fell $7.17 per share, or roughly 18.3%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $31.94 on May 28, 2019.

