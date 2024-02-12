NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lantronix, Inc. (“Lantronix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lantronix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 8, 2024, Lantronix reported its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 and revised its full-year guidance, stating that “[t]he change in our annual guidance is primarily due to lower expected sales for our embedded IOT solutions as a result of two factors: a general slowdown in our broad-based channel business as customers work through their inventories, and an embedded compute design win in video applications that was slated for revenue in the second half of fiscal 2024 that pushed into fiscal 2025.”

On this news, Lantronix’s stock price fell $1.89 per share, or 32.53%, to close at $3.92 per share on February 9, 2024.

