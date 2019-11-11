SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Lipocine Inc. – LPCN

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lipocine Inc. (“Lipocine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPCN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Lipocine and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 11, 2019, Lipocine announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its New Drug Application for TLANDO, Lipocine’s product candidate for testosterone replacement therapy. Lipocine advised investors, inter alia, that “[t]he CRL identified one deficiency stating the efficacy trial did not meet the three secondary endpoints for maximal testosterone concentrations.” On this news, Lipocine’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 11, 2019.

