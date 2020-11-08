SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Navient Corporation – NAVI

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Navient Corporation (“Navient” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Navient and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 21, 2020, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sued Navient Corporation in Superior Court in Essex County. The Attorney General’s complaint alleges that Navient “engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.” The lawsuit also states that Navient has violated New Jersey’s consumer protection laws. On this news, Navient’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 22, 2020.

