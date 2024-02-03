NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NYCB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NYCB and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 31, 2024, NYCB issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Among other items, the Company disclosed a net loss of $252 million and diluted earnings per share of -$0.36 for the quarter, citing a reserve build to meet stricter capital requirements following its acquisitions of Flagstar Bank and Signature Bank.

On this news, NYCB’s stock price fell $3.91 per share, or 37.67%, to close at $6.47 per share on January 31, 2024.

Then, on February 1, 2024, RBC Capital Markets analyst Jon Arfstrom downgraded NYCB to Sector Perform from Outperform, while Jefferies analyst Casey Haire cut NYCB to Hold from Buy, both citing the impact of the reserve build.

Following the downgrades, NYCB’s stock price fell an additional $0.72 per share, or 11.13%, to close at $5.75 per share on February 1, 2024.

