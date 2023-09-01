NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nikola and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2023, Nikola issued a recall of all 209 battery-electric trucks that it has delivered or built to date after an investigation into recent fires found a coolant leak inside a battery pack as the cause.

Following news of the recall, Nikola’s stock price fell $0.13 per share, or 6.67%, to close at $1.82 per share on August 14, 2023.

