NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Northrop Grumman Corporation ("Northrop Grumman" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOC).

The investigation concerns whether Northrop Grumman and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 26, 2023, Northrop Grumman disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice on December 9, 2022, “seeking information regarding financial and cost accounting and controls that appears focused on the interest rate the company used to determine [its cost accounting standards] pension expense.”

On this news, Northrop Grumman’s stock price fell $19.82 per share, or 4.28%, to close at $443.47 per share on January 26, 2023.

