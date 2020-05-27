SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ProAssurance Corporation – PRA

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ProAssurance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 22, 2020, post-market, ProAssurance disclosed a $37 million charge to its loss reserves for fourth-quarter 2019 due to “deteriorating loss experience, driven by a large national healthcare account.”

On this news, ProAssurance’s stock price fell $4.18 per share, or over 11%, to close at $33.40 per share on January 23, 2020.

