On or around June 18, 2020, Repare conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 11 million shares of common stock priced at $20.00 per share. Then, on February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded Repare to Equal Weight from Overweight. Hung cited concerns over an upcoming Phase 1 readout for the Company’s PKMYT1 inhibitor RP-6306, noting that “PKMYT1 is a novel target” and opining that initial Phase 1 data for RP-6306 will focus on Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and proving target inhibition.

On this news, Repare’s stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 5.94%, to close at $12.36 per share on February 3, 2023.

