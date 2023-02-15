NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RH (“RH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RH and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 6, 2023, RH announced that it expects 2022 revenue growth at the lower end of the prior range of (3.5%) to (4.5%). RH also disclosed that its annual report for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 and quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022 contained errors in the calculation of net income per share, and that the Company’s financial statements for each of the quarterly periods ended April 30, July 30, and October 29, 2022 should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $25.19 per share or 7.33% percent, to close at $318.43 per share on February 6, 2023.

