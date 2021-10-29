SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. – HOOD

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOOD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Robinhood and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 55 million shares priced at $38.00 per share. Then, on October 26, 2021, Robinhood announced its 2021 third-quarter financial results. Among other items, Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of consensus estimates on crypto transaction revenue totaling only $51 million, a 78% plunge compared to the preceding quarter.

On this news, Robinhood’s stock price fell $4.13 per share, or 10.44%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .