NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether TDCX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On November 22, 2022, TDCX issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Among other items, TDCX reported revenue of $120.5 million, missing consensus estimates by $2.37 million.
On this news, TDCX’s stock price fell $1.28 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $10.21 per share on November 22, 2022.
