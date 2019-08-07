SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company – CC

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Chemours and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2019, Chemours disclosed its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company’s earnings missed estimated by a wide margin, and revenues fell 22.5% year-to-year to $1.41 billion, prompting Chemours to cut its full-year earnings guidance. Chemours described the quarter as “challenging on a number of fronts, including softer than expected Ti-Pure demand and the continued impact of illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into Europe.”

On this news, Chemours’s stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 19.11%, to close at $14.69 per share on August 2, 2019.

