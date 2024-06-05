NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Toyota and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 3, 2024, The New York Times published an article entitled “Toyota and Other Japanese Carmakers Say They Mishandled Safety Tests.” The article reported that “Toyota [. . .] and other top Japanese automakers [acknowledged] that internal investigations found they had mishandled vehicle testing on dozens of models over the past decade.” Further, “Toyota said it had failed to gather proper data when doing pedestrian and occupant safety tests for three models, including its popular Yaris Cross sport utility vehicle.”

On this news, Toyota’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $5.34 per ADS, or 2.45%, to close at $212.17 per ADS on June 3, 2024.

