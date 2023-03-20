NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYXI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zynex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 6, 2023, Zynex issued a press release announcing the postponement of the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call originally scheduled for that day. The Company stated that it “will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and conference call schedule in a future press release to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures.”

On this news, Zynex’s stock price fell $2.65 per share, or 21.35%, to close at $9.76 per share on March 7, 2023.

