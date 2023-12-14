NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Methode Electronics Inc. (“Methode” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MEI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Methode and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 14, 2023, Methode announced that “[o]n July 10, 2023, Joseph Khoury was placed on leave from his position as Chief Operating Officer . . . , and his powers, authority and duties as such officer of the Company were suspended.” On this news, Methode’s stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 1.57%, to close at $33.27 per share on July 14, 2023.

Then, on December 7, 2023, Methode announced that the Company had removed Joseph Khoury from his position as Chief Operating Officer and terminated him as an employee. On this news, Methode’s stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $22.13 per share on December 7, 2023.

