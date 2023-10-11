NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGN) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, and docketed under 23-cv-02202, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Origin securities between February 23, 2023, and August 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Origin securities during the Class Period, you have until October 24, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Origin is a sustainable materials company founded in 2008 by chemical engineering students at the University of California, Davis. The Company purports to have developed a platform to convert the carbon found in biomass into carbon negative materials that can replace the petroleum-based substances typically used in various end products. One of the sustainable materials in Origin’s platform is chloromethylfurfural, a building block chemical that can be converted into, among other products, (1) paraxylene (“PX”), a product that can replace non-sustainable chemicals in existing supply chains to produce polyethylene terephthalate (“PET”); and (2) furandicarboxylic acid (“FDCA”), which can be converted into polyethylene furanoate (“PEF”). According to the Company, these chemicals can be used in a variety of applications. PET’s applications include packaging, textiles, car parts, carpeting, toys, and construction materials, while FDCA and PEF’s include surfactants, epoxy resins, and packaging, with PEF having the potential to compete with glass and aluminum.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for PX had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 9, 2023, after the market closed, Origin announced that it was significantly delaying the timeline for construction on its Origin 2 commercial plant and changing the product slate at Origin 2 from a focus on PX to a focus on FDCA. The Company disclosed that it “now expects Origin 2 to be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 estimated to be completed in late 2026 to 2027, and Phase 2 estimated to be completed in 2028, compared with our initial expectation for a mid-2025 completion.” Origin blamed the delay on the “high-cost environment” for capital projects. The Company further revealed that the construction would cost more and yield less capacity than previously announced.

On this news, Origin’s stock price fell $2.88 per share, or 66.5%, to close at $1.45 per share on August 10, 2023.

