SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ULTA

NEW YORK, March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (“Ulta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ULTA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, and docketed under 18-cv-01577, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ulta securities between March 30, 2016, and February 23, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Ulta securities between March 30, 2016, and February 23, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until May 1, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates a chain of beauty stores. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin and hair care products, and salon services, and serves customers throughout the United States.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (ii) that as a result of the foregoing, Ulta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 9, 2018, at market close, media outlets reported that a consumer class action lawsuit had been filed against Ulta, alleging that the Company engaged in the “widespread and surreptitious” practice of repacking returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full price. According to the lawsuit, “dozens of other current and former Ulta employees from retail locations all over the country confirmed that substantially similar practices also occurred at the Ulta stores where they worked.”

On this news, Ulta’s share price fell $9.07, or 4.15%, to close at $209.48 on February 12, 2018, the following trading day.

Then, on February 23, 2018, CBS News published a story on its website entitled “Former Ulta Beauty employee says she felt pressured to resell used products,” reporting on statements, initially made on Twitter by at least one former Ulta employee, to the effect that Ulta store managers frequently pressured the Company’s employees to clean and resell used products.

On this CBS News report, Ulta’s share price fell $8.18 or 3.94%, to close at $198.93 on February 26, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 Ext. 9980