Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shareholder Alert: Portnoy Law Announces Filing of Class Action on behalf of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investors

Shareholder Alert: Portnoy Law Announces Filing of Class Action on behalf of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) investors that acquired Grand Canyon securities (NASDAQ: LOPE) between January 5, 2018, and January 27, 2020. 

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via the www.portnoylaw.com

The complaint alleges that the Company inflated Grand Canyon’s financial results by using a non-profit independent entity, Grand Canyon University (“GCU”) as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue. Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors describing GCU as a “non-profit” and “independent” institution and misstating Grand Canyon’s role as a third-party provider of education services. As a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, shares of Grand Canyon’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Investors slowly began learning the truth of the relationship between the Company and GCU, culminating with Citron Research publishing a report on January 28, 2020 outlining the intricate and allegedly unlawful relationship between the Company and GCU. Following the publication of the Citron Research report the Company’s shares fell sharply in value.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information. If you suffered a loss you have until July 13, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.