SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Crescent Acquisition Corp Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent”) (NASDAQ CM: CRSA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Crescent’s agreement to merge with LiveVox Holdings, Inc.
To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-crescent-acquisition-corp.
You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]
Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
