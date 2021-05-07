SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of MSG Networks Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating MSG Networks Inc. (“MSG Networks”) (NYSE: MSGN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MSG Networks’ agreement to be acquired by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) (NYSE: MSGE). Under the terms of the agreement, MSG Networks’ shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSG Entertainment per share.

