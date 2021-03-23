SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of SC Health Corporation Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating SC Health Corporation (“SC Health”) (NYSE: SCPE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SC Health’s agreement to merge with Rockley Photonics, Ltd.
To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-sc-health-corporation.
You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]
Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.
CONTACT:
Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
https://rl-legal.com
