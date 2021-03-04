SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Severn Bancorp, Inc. Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Severn Bancorp, Inc. (“Severn”) (NASDAQ GS: SVBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Severn’s agreement to be acquired by Shore Bancshares, Inc. (“Shore”) (NASDAQ GS: SHBI). Under the terms of the agreement, Severn’s shareholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore and $1.59 in cash per share.

