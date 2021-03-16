SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PTVCA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Protective Insurance’s agreement to be acquired by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Protective Insurance’s shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-protective-insurance-corporation.

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ GS: AEGN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aegion’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of New Mountain Partners, VI, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Aegion’s shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-aegion-corporation.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: WIFI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Boingo’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Boingo’s shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-boingo-wireless-inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MIK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to The Michaels Companies’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, The Michaels Companies’ shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-the-michaels-companies-inc.

