SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of CNIG, LEAF, TLND, and STAY Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTC: CNIG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Corning’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Corning’s shareholders will receive $24.75 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-corning-natural-gas-holding-corporation.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Leaf’s agreement to be acquired by Graham Holdings Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Leaf’s shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-leaf-group-ltd.

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ GM: TLND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Talend’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Talend’s shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-talend-sa.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: STAY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Extended Stay’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Extended Stay’s shareholders will receive $19.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-extended-stay-america-inc.

