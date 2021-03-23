SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of PTVCA, TSIA, SAII, and RSVA Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PTVCA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Protective Insurance’s agreement to be acquired by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Protective Insurance’s shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-protective-insurance-corporation.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ GS: TSIA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TS Innovation’s agreement to merge with Latch, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ts-innovation-acquisitions-corp.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ GS: SAII) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Software Acquisition Group’s agreement to merge with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-software-acquisition-group-inc-ii.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ GS: RSVA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rodgers Silicon Valley’s agreement to merge with Enovix Corporation. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rodgers-silicon-valley-acquisition-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

