SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of SPRT, RMBL, SNX, and FI Mergers

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SPRT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Support.com’s agreement to merge with Greenridge Generation Holdings Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-supportcom-inc.

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RMBL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RumbleOn’s agreement to merge with RideNow. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rumbleon-inc.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SYNNEX’s agreement to merge with Tech Data Corporation. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-synnex-corporation.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Frank’s International’s agreement to merge with Expro Group Holdings International Limited. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-franks-international-nv.

