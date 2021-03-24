SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of TPCO, FRTA, GNMK, and BMTC Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ GS: TPCO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Protective Insurance’s agreement to be acquired by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Protective Insurance’s shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-tribune-publishing-company.

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FRTA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forterra’s agreement to be acquired by Quikrete Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Forterra’s shareholders will receive $24.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-forterra-inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GNMK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GenMark’s agreement to be acquired by Roche Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GenMark’s shareholders will receive $24.05 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-genmark-diagnostics-inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BMTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bryn Mawr’s agreement to be acquired by WSFS Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Bryn Mawr’s shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bryn-mawr-bank-corporation.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

[email protected]

https://rl-legal.com