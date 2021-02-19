SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of VIE, FFG, JWS, and RNET Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: VIE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Viela Bio’s agreement to be acquired by Horizon Therapeutics plc. Under the terms of the agreement, Viela Bio’s shareholders will receive $53.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-viela-bio-inc.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FBL Financial’s agreement to be acquired by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Under the terms of the agreement, FBL Financial’s shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fbl-financial-group-inc.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Jaws Acquisition’s agreement to merge with Cano Health, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-jaws-acquisition-corp.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RNET) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RigNet’s agreement to be acquired by Viasat Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, RigNet’s shareholders will receive 0.1845 shares of Viasat per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rignet-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]

