SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of GigCapital3, Inc. Merger

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating GigCapital3, Inc. (“GigCapital3”) (NYSE: GIK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GigCapital3’s agreement to merge with Lightning Systems, Inc. (“Lightning Systems”).   Under the terms of the agreement, GigCapital3 will issue a number of shares of GigCapital3 common stock to stockholders of Lightning Systems. Upon the closing of the merger, stockholders of Lightning Systems will own approximately 66% of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gigcapital3-inc.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
https://rl-legal.com

