SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Helix Technologies, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Helix Technologies, Inc. (“Helix”) (OTC: HLIX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Helix’s agreement to be acquired by Medical Outcomes Research Analytics Inc. and Forian Inc. (“Forian”). Under the terms of the agreement, Helix’s shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of Forian common stock per share.
To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-helix-technologies-inc.
You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
