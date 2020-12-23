SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of NantKwest, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating NantKwest, Inc. (“NantKwest”) (NASDAQ GS: NK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NantKwest’s agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, Inc.
To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-nantkwest-inc.
You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected]
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
CONTACT:
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
https://rl-legal.com
