SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Rockwell Collins, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 09, 2017

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa on behalf of holders of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (“Rockwell Collins”) (NYSE:COL) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Rockwell Collins by United Technologies Corporation and its affiliate (“UTC”) announced on September 4, 2017 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Rockwell Collins, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), and UTC, is captioned Sharpenter v. Rockwell Collins, Inc., Case No. 1:17-cv-00113-MWB (N.D. Iowa).

On September 4, 2017, Rockwell Collins entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with UTC. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Rockwell Collins will receive, for each share of Rockwell Collins they own, $93.33 in cash and a portion of a share of UTC’s common stock having a value equal to the quotient obtained by dividing $46.67 by the average of the volume-weighted average prices per share of UTC common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for each of the 20 consecutive trading days ending immediately prior to the closing date, subject to a two-way 7.5% collar centered on UTC’s August 22, 2017 closing share price of $115.69 (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement, which recommends that Rockwell Collins stockholders vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction, omits material information necessary to enable shareholders to make an informed decision as to how to vote on the Proposed Transaction, including material information with respect to Rockwell Collins’ and UTC’s financial projections, the analyses performed by Rockwell Collins’ financial advisors, and potential conflicts of interest. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Rockwell Collins common stock.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 8, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

