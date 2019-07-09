SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines

Breaking News
WILMINGTON, Del., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)

Class Period: March 1, 2018 – October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 25, 2018, the Company cut its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward [its] optimal capital structure of around 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio.”  During a conference call on this same day with investors and analysts, the Company’s Chief Financial and Solutions Officer reaffirmed the need to cut the dividend due to “currency volatility.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-anheuser-busch-inbev-sanv

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 – December 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

According to the Complaint, on December 18, 2018, FedEx reported a large profit miss for its fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018.  FedEx attributed the disappointing results to lower package volumes in Europe and a negative shift in TNT’s product mix to lower margin freight business following the Cyberattack – which had occurred well over a year ago.  The Company also lowered its fiscal 2019 earnings guidance and announced that the TNT Income Improvement Target would no longer be achievable by fiscal year 2020.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fedex-corporation

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall toll-free at (888) 969-4242,  by e-mail at [email protected], or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Timothy J. MacFall
(888) 969-4242
(516) 683-3516
Fax: (302) 654-7530
[email protected]
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

