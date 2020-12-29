SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of CounterPath Corporation Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating CounterPath Corporation (“CounterPath”) (NASDAQ CM: CPAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CounterPath’s agreement to be acquired by Alianza, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CounterPath’s shareholders will receive $3.49 in cash per share.
