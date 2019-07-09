SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of RICK, PSMT and CYH of Upcoming Deadlines

WILMINGTON, Del., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: RICK)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 – May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

According to the Complaint, on December 11, 2018, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its annual report with the SEC due to “delays in completing the audit of its financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018.” Then, on May 10, 2019, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2019 due to pending investigations concerning negative articles published in mid- and late 2018 about the company.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-rci-hospitality-holdings-inc

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 – October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

According to the Complaint, on October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed poor operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018. The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned, and also disclosed that certain financial statements would be restated to correct a balance sheet misclassification of certain assets.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pricesmart-inc

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 – February 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

According to the Complaint, on February 27, 2018, the Company announced that its fourth quarter 2017 net operating revenues totaled $3.059 billion and were adversely impacted by a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and provision for bad debts.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-community-health-systems-inc

